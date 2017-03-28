Nameless ghouls and Papa Emeritus – Ghost headlines Fresno’s Rainbow Ballroom

Metal fans, put the devils horns up: the Swedish band Ghost is coming to the Rainbow Ballroom.
The band, fronted by a Satanic priest known as Papa Emeritus and backed by a cast of masked musicians known as Nameless Ghouls, performs Friday June 30. Tickets are on sale online, 10 a.m. tomorrow. A limited number of VIP and meet-and-greet packages are available.
The show is one of 13 headlining gigs the band is playing in conjunction with its opening slot on Iron Maiden’s North American tour.
Ghost has made a name for itself in the American metal scene in recent years with its religious aesthetic (all skull-faced makes up, devil masks and crosses) and dark heavy metal music. The band released a Dave Grohl produced EP in 2013 and the full-length follow up “Meliora” in 2015. That album earned the band a Grammy award for Best Metal Performance. They accepted in full makeup and masks.
Ghost will start recording a new full-length album this summer.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Ghost
- June 6 - Albany, NY - The Palace Theatre
- June 8 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
- June 10 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
- June 14 - Louisville, KY - The Palace Theater
- June 17 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Civic Center
- June 22 - Corpus Christi, TX - The Pavilion at Concrete Street
- June 26 - Midland, TX - La Hacienda
- June 30 - Fresno, CA - Rainbow Ballroom
- July 8 - Denver, CO - The Fillmore
- July 13 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- July 14 - Fort Wayne, IN - Embassy Theater
- July 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
- July 20 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Comments