March 27, 2017 10:08 AM

‘This is Us’ rules the ratings and a bunch of product placements – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 9

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

In this week’s Fresno Beehive podcast, Kathy Mahan, Joshua Tehee, Rick Bentley and Rory Appleton ask what makes for buzz-worth television (like “This is Us”); break down Hollywood’s worst (and best) product placements (you can guess where the “Power Rangers” falls) and question whether movies need to out their characters.

Listen all the way through for our new feature, the recommendation round.

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department with Appleton, Mahan, Bentley and Tehee, plus theater and arts writer Donald Munro.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

