CBS announces series returning for 2017-2018 season

CBS has given early renewals to 18 returning series for the 2017-2018 season. Those programs include: “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Kevin Can Wait,” “Life in Pieces,” “MacGyver,” “Madam Secretary,” “Man With a Plan,” “Mom,” “NCIS, “ NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Scorpion,” “Superior Donuts,” “Survivor,” “48 Hours” and “60 Minutes.”
Keep in mind that these are just the early renewals and more could come before the network reveals in mid-May its full 2017-2018 schedule.
Missing from the list are shows like “Elementary,” “The Amazing Race,” “2 Broke Girls,” “The Great Outdoors,” “Criminal Minds,” “The Odd Couple,” “Training Day,” “Big Brother” and “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders.” Some of those shows are mid-season so announcements could come much later regarding them.
The long shots to return are “The Odd Couple” and “The Great Outdoors.” Neither has generated the numbers needed to earn another year. And, it’s hard to see how “Training Day” can continue with the passing of Bill Paxton. It was his energy that made the show work.
