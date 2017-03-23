Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 23-29

Get out the vote.
Also, take in one (or more if you’re super adventurous) of the dozens of live music events happening this week. I have collected them here in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
W/Vita and the Woolf. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m .$12-$15. (Flier link)
W/Eli-Mac. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)
W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.
W/Antonio Hart and the Fresno City College Jazz Ensemble. At FCC Theater. 7:30 p.m. $10-$15.
Solo show. At the Lounge. 7 p.m. Free.
▪ Kornbread
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY:
At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $12. All ages.
At Cellar Door, Visalia.9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
W/The John Clifton Blues Band. At Tower Theatre Lounge. 8 p.m. $32-$42.
A fantasy tribute to the Beatles. At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. $18-$45.
W/Oranges, Ourcorsair, FM Transmitter and Heavenly Body. At Mia Cuppa Cafe. (Flier link)
W/Paddy and Abigail. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
Presented by the Boulet Bros. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
At High Sierra Grill House. 8 p.m. Free.
At 559 Local. 7 p.m. Free.
At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At the Palms. 6 p.m. Free.
At Press Box 3. 9 p.m. Free.
At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
Of the Kumbia Kings. At Lamp Liter, Visalia. 9 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY:
W/Clownvis Presley. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)
W/Strange Vine, John Clifton Blues Band, Amoret, The BOX, Stoneshiver and Jess Mixaholic. At Tioga Sequoia beer garden. 1 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $45-$65.
W/Name, Amenthes, Benson, Dismal Dog, Point-Blank and Malefic Levitation. At Bullfrog’s. 5 p.m. $12. All ages. (Flier link)
Final round. W/Centerpath, Stoneshiver, Days Under Authority and Bus Stop Boxer. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.
At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Granite Park.8:30 p.m. Free.
At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
A mariachi concert at Arte Americas. 6 p.m. $23-$80. (Flier link)
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.
SUNDAY:
Of Pete Paul and Mary. At Tower Theatre. 6 p.m. $29.50-$64.50.
At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free.
At Zen Wok Fusion. 4 p.m. Free.
At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free.
W/David Aus. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/The Walters. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Monday. $19. All ages.
W/Jah 9 and Max Glazer Federation Sound (DJ set). At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $25. All ages. (Flier link)
At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Wednesay. $44-$106. (Flier link)
W/Call Me James and Werebear. PM for address. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $2 donation. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Dos Mikeys and Santa Mira. At Frank’s Place. 7 p.m.Wednesday. $5. (Flier link)
Flute recital. At Fresno State Music Buidling. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $8-$10. (Flier link)
That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
