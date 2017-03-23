Fresno Beehive

March 23, 2017

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 23-29

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Get out the vote.

Also, take in one (or more if you’re super adventurous) of the dozens of live music events happening this week. I have collected them here in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Clap Your Hands Say Yeah

W/Vita and the Woolf. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m .$12-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Rebel Souljahz

W/Eli-Mac. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)

▪ Open mic rock jam

W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ City Jazz festival

W/Antonio Hart and the Fresno City College Jazz Ensemble. At FCC Theater. 7:30 p.m. $10-$15.

▪ Marie Wilson

Solo show. At the Lounge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Kornbread

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY:

▪ Hirie

At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $12. All ages.

▪ Mezcal

At Cellar Door, Visalia.9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ The Buck Johnson Band

W/The John Clifton Blues Band. At Tower Theatre Lounge. 8 p.m. $32-$42.

▪ The Reunion

A fantasy tribute to the Beatles. At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. $18-$45.

▪ Culprit

W/Oranges, Ourcorsair, FM Transmitter and Heavenly Body. At Mia Cuppa Cafe. (Flier link)

▪ Hops and Harmony

W/Paddy and Abigail. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Dragula

Presented by the Boulet Bros. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Force 'Em

At High Sierra Grill House. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Blue Stripes

At 559 Local. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Dynamic Edge

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Jason Cade

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Tom Scott

At the Palms. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Rocky Rock Band

At Press Box 3. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ DB & The Struggle

At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ DJ Kane

Of the Kumbia Kings. At Lamp Liter, Visalia. 9 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)

▪ Without A Doubt

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY:

▪ The Blasters

W/Clownvis Presley. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $20-$25. (Flier link)

▪ FresYes Fest

W/Strange Vine, John Clifton Blues Band, Amoret, The BOX, Stoneshiver and Jess Mixaholic. At Tioga Sequoia beer garden. 1 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Stanley Jordan

At Tower Theatre. 8 p.m. $45-$65.

▪ WRVTH

W/Name, Amenthes, Benson, Dismal Dog, Point-Blank and Malefic Levitation. At Bullfrog’s. 5 p.m. $12. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Battle For Blazefest

Final round. W/Centerpath, Stoneshiver, Days Under Authority and Bus Stop Boxer. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Masters of Rock

At Sequoia Brewing Co., Tower. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Force 'Em

At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Granite Park.8:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Cover Up

At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Las Tres Doñas

A mariachi concert at Arte Americas. 6 p.m. $23-$80. (Flier link)

▪ Highway 41 Blues Band

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Jaded

At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Hillbilly Jazz

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY:

▪ Noel Paul Stookey

Of Pete Paul and Mary. At Tower Theatre. 6 p.m. $29.50-$64.50.

▪ Take Us Back

At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free.

▪ Duo High Fusion

At Zen Wok Fusion. 4 p.m. Free.

▪ Marie Wilson

At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/David Aus. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ The Orwells

W/The Walters. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Monday. $19. All ages.

▪ Chronixx

W/Jah 9 and Max Glazer Federation Sound (DJ set). At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $25. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Peelander-Z

At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Vince Gill and Lyle Lovett

At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Wednesay. $44-$106. (Flier link)

▪ ILoveArtBro House Show

W/Call Me James and Werebear. PM for address. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $2 donation. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Los Shadows

W/Dos Mikeys and Santa Mira. At Frank’s Place. 7 p.m.Wednesday. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Teresa Beaman and Friends

Flute recital. At Fresno State Music Buidling. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $8-$10. (Flier link)

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Fresno Beehive

