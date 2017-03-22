Fresno Beehive

March 22, 2017 3:38 PM

Deadline approaches for Joyce Anabo scholarship donations

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Donald Munro

dmunro@fresnobee.com

As a follow-up to my coverage of the death of local actor and teacher Joyce Anabo, here’s a note about two scholarships that will be given in her name.

The scholarships will go to a senior drama student at Hoover High School and one at Bullard High School. Anabo, a longtime Good Company Players veteran, taught at both schools.

Cathy Cirimele, who is helping to organize the scholarships, says that those who would like to contribute to a Bullard student can send their checks to Valerie Tropf, financial secretary, Bullard H.S., 5445 N. Palm, Fresno, CA 93704. If they would like to contribute to a Hoover student, they can send their checks to Kathy Markovich, 948 E. Alamos, Fresno, CA 93704. The deadline for donations is March 31.

(Thanks to Karan Johnson for digging up the above fun photo.)

Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts

