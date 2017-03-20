Fresno Beehive

March 20, 2017 1:23 PM

Your complete “Beauty and the Beast” breakdown – Fresno Beehive podcast, Ep. 8

By Joshua Tehee

This week’s Fresno Beehive podcast, in which Kathy Mahan, Joshua Tehee, Donald Munro and Rory Appleton sit down for a complete (if somewhat gushingly positive) dissection of Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast.” It gets deep.

Also, the group weighs in and the pros and cons (mostly cons) of cell-phone culture and why it’s OK to leave your iPhone at home when going out to a live show.

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department with Appleton, Mahan, Muro and Tehee, plus movie criticRick Bentley.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

