Your complete “Beauty and the Beast” breakdown – Fresno Beehive podcast, Ep. 8

This week’s Fresno Beehive podcast, in which Kathy Mahan, Joshua Tehee, Donald Munro and Rory Appleton sit down for a complete (if somewhat gushingly positive) dissection of Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast.” It gets deep.
Also, the group weighs in and the pros and cons (mostly cons) of cell-phone culture and why it’s OK to leave your iPhone at home when going out to a live show.
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department with Appleton, Mahan, Muro and Tehee, plus movie criticRick Bentley.
Listen below or get it now on iTunes.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
