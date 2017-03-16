Judgmental food snob: Green Krispy Kreme St. Patrick’s Day doughnuts look gross

I’m not a generally a fan of foods pumped full of dye, but I try to keep an open mind.
After all, a McDonald’s shamrock shake on St. Patrick’s Day can be fun. So is Clovis bakery Sweet Delicates getting in on the silliness by adding some green and a clover to its lemon brownies pictured here on Instagram.
Then Krispy Kreme decided to turn its classic glazed doughnuts green for St. Patrick’s Day Friday.
Oh dear. What were they thinking?
Sorry, Krispy Kreme, but they just look gross. The doughnuts are the exact shade of green as the algae that clogged the pond at my childhood home. Or maybe it’s asparagus green? Oh, I know, the colors of my living room drapes in the 1970s. What kind of green do you think it is?
Krispy Kreme says it’s celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in “unprecedented fashion” (got that right) by selling the green doughnuts on Friday. They’re also changing the name for the day to “Krispy Kreme’s Green O’riginal Glazed Doughnut.”
I called the Fresno Krispy Kreme to confirm they were selling them (they are) and find out if you could still buy the traditional glazed that are the color of toasted clouds. In a Freudian slip, I fumbled my words and asked the worker if the traditional glazed doughnuts were going to be OK.
The answer, once I explained myself: No. Only the green doughnuts will be available Friday.
It’s a relief to hear that the doughnuts should taste the same as the traditional glazed.
Maybe the gross color is just how it appears on my monitor. Even if it’s not, I’m pretty sure that, despite this judgmental food blogger’s opinion, Fresno is going to gobble up those hot green doughnuts.
