Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 16-22

If you are not trying out the new seats at Regal’s Manchester theater (“Beauty and the Beast,” perhaps?), you might want to take in one of the dozens of music events happening this week. I’ve collected them again in my weekly BANDGEEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
▪ Fresno's Monthly Motown Night
W/the Experience with Alaine. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
W/Sahab, Lauro Martins and Abojee. At Veni Vini Vici. 10 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
Of Saltwater. At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Free.
W/ Michael Howard. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $5. All ages.
At Club Legends. 10 p.m. No price listed.
W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.
Night one. W/DB Trio. 8 p.m. At the Wakehouse, Reedley.. 8 p.m. No price listed.
At Dukes, Clovis. 7 p.m. Free.
▪ Anton Mizerak and Laura Berryhill
At Spiritual Awareness Center Fresno. 7 p.m. No price listed.
At the Elbow Room. 6:30 p.m. Free.
At the Lounge in Clovis. 6 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY:
Day one. W/Intocable, Voz de Mando, Los Morros del Norte, Los Valientes, Las Fenix, Voces del Rancho, Alejandra Rojas, Javier Uribe, Fantasma, Sonora Santanera, Los Yes Yes, Koritas Musical, Rimel, Corona Norteña, X2, Sheniel, DJ Livia, DJ Marks, DJ Zay, Velorio, Esencia, Inocencia, Kadencia, Patrones and Los Sables. At International Agri-Center, Tulare. Noon. $75. (Flier link)
▪ Gamma featuring Davey Pattison
W/Shattered. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $20-$25.
W/Santa Mira as the Pixies, It'll Grow Back as L7, Bear Claw Spruce as Sublime, 24 Hour Bigfoot Attack as The Offspring and Spanspek as Radiohead. At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. $8. (Flier link)
The Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $7. (Flier link)
W/Javon Davis. At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Earth Groans, Mindless Society and Malaska. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 7 p.m. $7. (Flier link)
Night two. W/Patrick Contreras and the Box. At the Wakehouse, Reedley. Dinner and show at 6:30 and 8 p.m. No price listed.
W/Ray Moore. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. Free.
At Tactical Ops Brewery. 6 p.m. Free.
▪ Michael Jackson tribute and dance party
At Elephant Lounge. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
W/Knowlej the President, Lower Case J, Big Hoss and the Hosstyle Crew (DGAF,KMK,Subnoize Souljaz), Izzy Drastik, J-Cizzle, Riddy K, Manic of Ninjaloc with Dj Mac Steel. At 833 F. St. 8 p.m. $20. (Flier link)
At Ovidio's. 9:30 p.m. Free.
At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At The Schoolhouse. 8 p.m. Free.
At the Lounge. 7 p.m. Free.
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Granite Park. 8:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
SATURDAY:
Day two. W/Los Tigres del Norte, Los Canarios de Michoacan, Las Fenix, Martha Hernandez, Los Cuates de Sinaloa, Ezequiel Peña, Los Yes Yes, Javier Uribe, Little Joe, Los Aztex, Banda Los Sebastianes, Bryndis, Rimel, Mariachi Juvenil, Isaac Torres, Snow, Jamexican, X2, DJ Livia, Sheniel, Inocencia and Reyes del Imperio. At International Agri-Center, Tulare. Noon. $75. (Flier link)
Birthday Tour 2017. W/Senior Hyphy, MC Wicks and JayT. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m $24. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Bri Janelle. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $30. (Flier link)
At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. $40-$83.
W/Spite, Distinguisher, Mugshot, King, Reminitions, Destitute, Tamerlane, Benson, Forgotten Faces, Painting Chaos, Vicious, Create The Compass, Justis and Strange Earth. At Bullfrogs. 5 p.m. $15-$17. (Flier link)
W/El Selector and Del Toro Don. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 7 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
Night three. W/Pirate Radio. At the Wakehouse, Reedley. 9 p.m. No price listed.
Grand opening and three-year B-day party. W/Sahab, John Quiroz and WaterBox Inc. At Shredworthy. 7:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
Playing the Sip and Savor event. At Save Mart Center. 6:30 p.m. $100.
Meet and greet. At Free Bird Company. 3 p.m. Free.
W/DJ Houseboy. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)
At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/iROCK, Erik Tyler Band, Masters of Rockand Fusebox. At ApCal. Noon. $15-$20.
At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7:30 p.m. No price listed.
At Sequoia Brewing, north. 9 p.m. Free.
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.
SUNDAY:
Day three. W/Luis Coronel, La Original Banda El Limon, Proyecto X, Los Amos, Las Fenix, Los Yes Yes, Rimel, Banda Machos, SuenaTron, Alejandra Rojas, Javier Uribe, Los Lobos, Malo, Flaco Jimenez, Tierra, Q-VO, Mariachi Juvenil, Baby Bash, X2, Sheniel, DJ Livia, Los Aztex, Inocencia and Reyes del Imperio. At International Agri-Center, Tulare. Noon. $75. (Flier link)
Pamela Henri's salute to the legends. At Fulton 55. 6 p.m. $12-$15.
W/Josh Heinrichs w/ For Peace Band and Iya Terra. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $15-$30. All ages.
At Englemann Cellars. Noon. Free.
At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free.
At The Shanty. 12:30 p.m. Free.
W/Mike Dana. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
At Table Mountain Casino. 6 p.m. Monday. $45-$75.
W/AJJ and Get Dead. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Monday. $20. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Eidola and Amarionette. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Young the Giant. At New Rock 104.1. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free w/ticket. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free.
That’s what I know of, at least. Free free to add what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
