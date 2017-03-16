Fresno Beehive

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 16-22

If you are not trying out the new seats at Regal’s Manchester theater (“Beauty and the Beast,” perhaps?), you might want to take in one of the dozens of music events happening this week. I’ve collected them again in my weekly BANDGEEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Fresno's Monthly Motown Night

W/the Experience with Alaine. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ 909lab Norooz

W/Sahab, Lauro Martins and Abojee. At Veni Vini Vici. 10 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Travis Brooks

Of Saltwater. At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Caroline Cotter

W/ Michael Howard. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $5. All ages.

▪ Aima Bottom

At Club Legends. 10 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Open mic rock jam

W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ St. Patricks Weekend

Night one. W/DB Trio. 8 p.m. At the Wakehouse, Reedley.. 8 p.m. No price listed.

▪ John Pemberton

At Dukes, Clovis. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Anton Mizerak and Laura Berryhill

At Spiritual Awareness Center Fresno. 7 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Pipe on the Hob

At the Elbow Room. 6:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Marie Wilson

At the Lounge in Clovis. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Eva Scow

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY:

▪ PubeloFest

Day one. W/Intocable, Voz de Mando, Los Morros del Norte, Los Valientes, Las Fenix, Voces del Rancho, Alejandra Rojas, Javier Uribe, Fantasma, Sonora Santanera, Los Yes Yes, Koritas Musical, Rimel, Corona Norteña, X2, Sheniel, DJ Livia, DJ Marks, DJ Zay, Velorio, Esencia, Inocencia, Kadencia, Patrones and Los Sables. At International Agri-Center, Tulare. Noon. $75. (Flier link)

▪ Gamma featuring Davey Pattison

W/Shattered. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $20-$25.

▪ 90's Slaughter III

W/Santa Mira as the Pixies, It'll Grow Back as L7, Bear Claw Spruce as Sublime, 24 Hour Bigfoot Attack as The Offspring and Spanspek as Radiohead. At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. $8. (Flier link)

▪ The High Grade Pats

The Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

▪ Reggae My St Patricks

W/Javon Davis. At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Celtic Alchemy

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Tamerlane

W/Earth Groans, Mindless Society and Malaska. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 7 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

▪ St. Patricks Weekend

Night two. W/Patrick Contreras and the Box. At the Wakehouse, Reedley. Dinner and show at 6:30 and 8 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Soul Butter

W/Ray Moore. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Gary Ore

At Tactical Ops Brewery. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Michael Jackson tribute and dance party

At Elephant Lounge. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Haystak

W/Knowlej the President, Lower Case J, Big Hoss and the Hosstyle Crew (DGAF,KMK,Subnoize Souljaz), Izzy Drastik, J-Cizzle, Riddy K, Manic of Ninjaloc with Dj Mac Steel. At 833 F. St. 8 p.m. $20. (Flier link)

▪ The Marie Wilson Band

At Ovidio's. 9:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Cover Up

At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Body & Soul

At The Schoolhouse. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Cab Street Band

At the Lounge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Jordan and Mike

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Force 'Em

At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Granite Park. 8:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Kings of Blackstone

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

SATURDAY:

▪ PubeloFest

Day two. W/Los Tigres del Norte, Los Canarios de Michoacan, Las Fenix, Martha Hernandez, Los Cuates de Sinaloa, Ezequiel Peña, Los Yes Yes, Javier Uribe, Little Joe, Los Aztex, Banda Los Sebastianes, Bryndis, Rimel, Mariachi Juvenil, Isaac Torres, Snow, Jamexican, X2, DJ Livia, Sheniel, Inocencia and Reyes del Imperio. At International Agri-Center, Tulare. Noon. $75. (Flier link)

▪ Andre Nickatina

Birthday Tour 2017. W/Senior Hyphy, MC Wicks and JayT. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m $24. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Jon B

W/Bri Janelle. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $30. (Flier link)

▪ Kellie Pickler

At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. $40-$83.

▪ Un-Lucky Fest

W/Spite, Distinguisher, Mugshot, King, Reminitions, Destitute, Tamerlane, Benson, Forgotten Faces, Painting Chaos, Vicious, Create The Compass, Justis and Strange Earth. At Bullfrogs. 5 p.m. $15-$17. (Flier link)

▪ The Showdown in Chinatown

W/El Selector and Del Toro Don. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 7 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ The Harmed Brothers

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ St. Patricks Weekend

Night three. W/Pirate Radio. At the Wakehouse, Reedley. 9 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Shredworthy

Grand opening and three-year B-day party. W/Sahab, John Quiroz and WaterBox Inc. At Shredworthy. 7:30 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Rockville

Playing the Sip and Savor event. At Save Mart Center. 6:30 p.m. $100.

▪ The Kinzie Rose Experience

Meet and greet. At Free Bird Company. 3 p.m. Free.

▪ Dj Onionz

W/DJ Houseboy. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ For the Record

At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Rock-a-Palooza

W/iROCK, Erik Tyler Band, Masters of Rockand Fusebox. At ApCal. Noon. $15-$20.

▪ C'est La Vie Sings

At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Krossover

At Sequoia Brewing, north. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Drew Quindt

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Fiddlers Green

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.

SUNDAY:

▪ PubeloFest

Day three. W/Luis Coronel, La Original Banda El Limon, Proyecto X, Los Amos, Las Fenix, Los Yes Yes, Rimel, Banda Machos, SuenaTron, Alejandra Rojas, Javier Uribe, Los Lobos, Malo, Flaco Jimenez, Tierra, Q-VO, Mariachi Juvenil, Baby Bash, X2, Sheniel, DJ Livia, Los Aztex, Inocencia and Reyes del Imperio. At International Agri-Center, Tulare. Noon. $75. (Flier link)

▪ Women of Rock

Pamela Henri's salute to the legends. At Fulton 55. 6 p.m. $12-$15.

▪ Fortunate Youth

W/Josh Heinrichs w/ For Peace Band and Iya Terra. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $15-$30. All ages.

▪ JJ Brown

At Englemann Cellars. Noon. Free.

▪ Tom Scott

At On the Edge. 2 p.m. Free.

▪ Blue Stripes

At The Shanty. 12:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/Mike Dana. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Martina McBride

At Table Mountain Casino. 6 p.m. Monday. $45-$75.

▪ Bouncing Souls

W/AJJ and Get Dead. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Monday. $20. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Kurt Travis

W/Eidola and Amarionette. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Tuesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ New Rock Sound House

W/Young the Giant. At New Rock 104.1. 6 p.m. Wednesday. Free w/ticket. (Flier link)

▪ Ted Nunes

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free.

That’s what I know of, at least. Free free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

