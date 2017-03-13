Regal Manchester Stadium 16 now has all reclining seats, reserved ticketing

Regal Entertainment Group announced last August that upgrades were in store at its Regal Manchester Stadium 16 theater.
In a news release at the time, the company’s chief technical and theater operations officer said the company was “redefining the level of comfort at this theater. Our guests will soon be able to stretch out, relax and recline while watching the movie.”
Now, they truly can. The company announced that all of the theater’s existing seats have been replaced with “king-sized” recliners, which come equipped with padded footrests and extra room in front and back. The seats also can now be reserved at the time of ticket purchase, according to the Regal’s website.
The upgrade was done in phases, with phase one completed in October.
Regal’s Manchester Stadium 16 is not the only theater in town to make the move to reclining seat and reserved tickets. Sierra Vista Cinemas 16 has also converted its theater to the bigger seats and gone to reserved ticketing. Last summer, both theaters also applied for licenses with Alcohol Beverage Control to sell beer and wine.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
