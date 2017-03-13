Pi Day Tuesday means deals on pizza, chicken pot and actual pie

Pi Day is Tuesday and that means free and discounted pies of all types: traditional pie, pizza pie and chicken pot pie at Fresno-area stores and restaurants.
Clearly, pi day is a reference to the number often shortened to 3.14 and the mathematical concept of pi, “the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.”
But cheeky folks who sell all kinds of pie are taking advantage of the day with special deals and discounts.
At Whole Foods Tuesday, customers can get $3.14 off a large pie from the grocery’s bakery (options include cherry, apple and gluten-free apple pies in some stores).
They can also get $2 off a take-and-bake pizza pie.
At Me-n-Ed’s restaurants, customers can get a personal, one-topping pizza for $3.14 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Blaze Pizza will be selling pizzas for $3.14 that day. Keep an eye out for Blaze’s Facebook page and Snapchat for “behind-the-scenes” coverage and a special Snapchat filter.
Boston Market customers who use a coupon available online at BostonMarket.com can get a free chicken pot pie with any individual meal and drink purchase.
Bethany Clough: 559-441-6431, @BethanyClough
