March 13, 2017 9:09 AM

Teaser trailers, TV-show movies and fringe festivals – Fresno Beehive podcast, Ep. 7

By Joshua Tehee

In this week’s Fresno Beehive podcast, Kathy Mahan sits down with Joshua Tehee, Donald Munro and Rick Bentley to talk pop culture.

They discuss the growing fascination with teasers (trailers, posters and images); TV shows-turned movies (which ones worked, which failed and which they would like to see) and why Rick Bentley hates fringe festivals.

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department with Mahan, Bentley, Muro and Tehee, plus Rory Appleton.

