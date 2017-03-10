You can win tickets to see ‘Power Rangers’

It’s Morphin’ time!
You can change yourself from someone who wants to see the new “Power Rangers” movie into someone who gets to see an advance screening of the movie in Fresno without paying a dime.
The Fresno Bee - in connection with Lionsgate - is giving local “Power Rangers” fans a chance to win tickets for a Wednesday, March 22, screening.
The best part is that there will be five winners selected from those who enter at the site listed below. And, those five winners will each get four tickets. That way families can attend the screening together.
You have until 5 p.m. Sunday, March 19, to enter. Winners will be notified no later than March 20.
Here is the link.
http://www.lionsgatescreenings.com/PowerRangersFB
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments