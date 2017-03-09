Fresno Beehive

March 9, 2017

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 9-15

By Joshua Tehee

It’s Rogue Festival, week two. So, that might keep you busy (read my reviews here, here and here).

If you have free time, there are dozens of non-Rogue music events happening this week, which I’ll list here in another installment of my BANDGEEEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Zee Will

W/Kam Cooks, Brian Cade and Crash. Presented by Love City. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ The Coathangers

W/Peer Pressure and Girl Tears. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)

▪ Big Poppa's Afterparty

Notorious B.I.G tribute art show and concert. W/DJ Kay-Rich, The Box, Ray Yung, Omar Aura amd Aarron Christopher Otis Reed, Ben Luciano and MC Wicks. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 7:30 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

▪ Will Bollman

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Sister Spit 2017

W/Virgie Tovar, Joshua Jennifer Espinoza, Celeste Chan, Maya Songbird, Cathy De La Cruz, Julian Delgado Lopera, Denise Benavides and Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries. At Fres. Co. 7:30 p.m.$10-$30 donation, $7 with student ID. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ David Francey

At Fresno UU Church. 7 p.m. $20-$25.

▪ Open Mic Rock Jam

W/Lee Walker. At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Foreigner

40th Anniversary tour. At Fox Theatre Visalia. 6:30 p.m. This show is sold out.

▪ Marie Wilson

At The Lounge. 6 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY:

▪ Leaving Austin

W/Gregor Ross and Brandon Pasion. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Perfect Driver

Five year anniversary mini tour. W/Matthew Anthony. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)

▪ Dear You: Emo Night

At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Square One

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Light Thieves

“Future Colors” LP release/. W/1800s and Sahab. At Tioga Sequoia. 7 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Levi Tucker

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Blues, Brews and BBQs

W/Javon Davis and John Clifton. At Full Circle Brewing. 7 p.m $10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Cruzin' Kingz

At Logan's Roadhouse. At 10 p.m. Free.

▪ Force 'Em

At Ovidio. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Endangered Blood

At Clovis Memorial Building. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Los Temerarios

At Rainbow Ballroom. 7:30 p.m. $40. (Flier link)

▪ Paranome

W/Dj Professor Stone. At Veni Vini Vici. 10 p.m. Free.

▪ Erick Tyler

At One the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Pamela Henri and The Big Boss Band

At the Pressbox. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Ashley Bernier

At 559 Local. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Heavenly Body

W/Couch, Tidal Wave, Neon Accents and The Tokes. At Remainder Iners. 8 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Merlinda and Fusión

At School House Restaurant. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Marie Wilson

At The Wakehouse. 6:30 and 8 p.m. No price listed.

▪ 1st Annual Players Club

W/Rappin 4 Tay. At Fiesta Club, Tulare. 9 p.m. $10-$20. (Flier link)

▪ Bones and Bootleggers

W/A&TBP and The Gilligans. At Barmadgeddon, Tulare. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

SATURDAY:

▪ John 5

W/Hail Sagan, Vyces, Centerpath, Stigmurder, Fatal Rebirth, ATA and Affirmative Reaction. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $20-$25.

▪ Night Riots

W/Wee Beasties and Varsity Week. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $13. All ages.

▪ Stoneshiver

W/Westhoward. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

▪ Colorado Road

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Devil In The Details

W/Seconds Ago, Dismal Dog, The Media, Sexual Steveoh & The Neighborhood Scum, Cured Epidemic and Artesia. At Sugar Skulls, Kingsburg. 5 p.m. $12-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Electric Grease

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Donald Glaude

W/Dj HouseBoy and Adlo Plaza. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Loco Locals

W/Branden Dehass, Werewolf Business, CJ Liscum, Soundwave, QPOP Radio, Zack Kirkorian and QPOP Radio. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 4 p.m. $10.

▪ Rocky Rock

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Masters of Rock

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Wild Hare

At Sequoia Brewing Co. Tower. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Danny and the Mix

Dinner dance. At Yosemite Falls Cafe, Ashlan Avenue. 8:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Danny Millsap Band

At Cru Wine Company. 5 p.m. Free, $5 for non club members.

SUNDAY:

▪ Rock & Worship Roadshow

W/Steven Curtis Chapman, Francesca Battistelli, Rend Collective, Passion, Family Force 5, Jordan Feliz, Derek Minor and Urban Rescue. At Save Mart Center. 5:30 p.m. $10 at the door. (Flier link)

▪ Stolas

W/Mylets and Icarus The Owl. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $12. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Vibe Soul Lounge

W/AJ Best. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Bret's BDay Bash

W/Rocky Rock. At Englemann Cellars. Noon. Free.

▪ Cab Street Band

At On the Patio. 2 p.m. Free.

▪ Marie Wilson

At Toca Madera Winery. 1 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ One Night in Memphis

A tribute to the Million Dollar Quartet. At Visalia Fox Theatre. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. $17-$40. (Flier link)

▪ Kari Jobe

The Garden tour, w/ Bryan and Katie Torwalt. At People’s Church. 7 p.m. Tuesday. This show is sold out. (Flier link)

▪ Ted Nunes

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m.Wednesday. Free.

That’s what I know about anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

