Chris Stapleton’s Fresno stop now has ticket information

Last month, country singer Chris Stapleton announced dates and venues for his All-American Road Show tour with Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas.
It included a June 1 stop at Fresno’s Save Mart Center. Now, there is official word from the arena of ticket price an an on-sale date. Tickets are $35.75-$70.75 and available 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. Presales are available through Stapleton’s fun club, Citi Card and Live Nation. Check ticketmaster for full details.
The tour is in support of Stapleton’s new album, which is slated for release on March 5. It is one of several big-name country tours playing the arena this year; Dierks Bentley is in town April 29 and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill play Sept. 29. Blake Shelton was at the arena last Friday.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
