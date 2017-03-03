Fresno Beehive

March 3, 2017 10:01 AM

Plan for traffic in advance of tonight’s Blake Shelton concert at Save Mart Center

By Joshua Tehee

Country mega-star Blake Shelton is at the Save Mart Center tonight on his “Doing it to Country Songs” tour.

The arena is expecting increased traffic in the area, beginning around 5:30 p.m. and asks ticket holders – and others –to plan accordingly. Those attending the show should note that doors open at 6 p.m. with a scheduled start time of 7:30 p.m. “The Voice” winner Sundance Head opens the show, along with Shelton’s friend and Warner Bros. lablemate RaeLynn. Those a not attending the concert should avoid the area during that time.

Shelton last played the area in 2014 on his Ten Times Crazier tour. He returns riding the success his his latest album “If I’m Honest;” a sweeping run at the People’s Choice Awards and the return of “The Voice,” in its 12 th season on NBC.

