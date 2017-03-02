Fresno Beehive

March 2, 2017 12:25 PM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 2-8

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Between ArtHop, week one of the Rogue Festival and the opening of the Steak N’ Shake, life is busy. Still, I’d be remiss to not at least mention the dozen of music happenings this week. Here they are in list form in another installment of the weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Datsik

Ninja Nation tour. W/Crizzly and Virtual Riot. At Rainbow Ballroom. 8 p.m. $25.

▪ Style Like Revelators

W/Lord Howler. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $5-$7.

▪ Art Hop at the Beer Garden

W/DJs Mr. Leonard and Keleidoscope. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Giddens/Shaghoian/Taylor/Montanez

At Veni Vidi Vici. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Art Hop at Studio Itz

W/Sci-Fi Caper, Pro Wings and Eterno Retorno. At Studio Itz. 7:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Pyrograph

W/ Bat The Baptist and So Much Light. At Frank’s Place. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Ratstar

W/DJ Dinobyte. At TUFF. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ An ol' Fashion Shindig

W/members of The Morning Drive. Old Tobacco Manufacturing Co. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Amanda Duran

At the Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Blazefest Battle of the Bands

At Sequoia Brewing, North. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Art Hop At FAB

W/Eric Escovedo. At FAB Fresno. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ John Pemberton

At Dukes. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Open Mic Rock Jam

W/Lee Walker. At the Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Marie Wilson

At the Lounge. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz at Tokyo Garden

W/The Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY:

▪ Blake Shelton

W/RaeLynn and Sundance Head. At Save Mart Center. 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$72.50 (Flier link)

▪ Left Brain

Of Odd Future. W/Sagey and Joselito. At Cellar Door. 9 p.m. $10-$40. (Flier link)

▪ ROYA

W/Fatty Cakes & the Puff Pastries. At Odd Fellows Hall, 116 S. Court, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10. All ages.

▪ The Artourage 5 Year Celebration

W/Eddie G, Kalioner, MC Wicks and MOFO. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Suicide Silence

W/Plague Vendor and Cameron Argon. At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. $23, includes album download. All ages. (Flier link)

▪  Funk Factory

W/Mr Leonard, Nesto and Don-D. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $10.

▪ Soul Butter

W/Ray Moore. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Room Service

At Sequoia Brewing, Tower. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Cover Up

At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ This is our World

A concert of multicultural music. W/FCC Choirs. At Fresno City College OAB. 7:30 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Friday Night House Party

W/Giano and P-Rez. At Ivy Room. 10 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Sarge Loda

At The Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Allen Woodward

Acoustic show. At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY:

▪ Wild'n Saturday

W/D.C. Young Fly, Teairra Mari, VMayz, Marques Anthony, Bri Janelle, Ray Moore and DJ Straws. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $25-$30. (Flier link)

▪ Totally 80's Rewind

80’s music and visuals w/DJ Numbskull. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ The Police Experience

At the Tower Theatre. 7 p.m. $29-$39.

▪ ▪ Motel Drive

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Regulo Caro

W/Ulices Chaidez and Grupo Fernandez. At Rainbow Ballroom. 9 p.m. $35. (Flier link)

▪ Masters of Rock

At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ ONEoz.

W/Call Me Clarity and Ryan "Doc" Tolle. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Night Heat

At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ String Chamber Music Extravaganza

W/Stephen Boe, violin; Limor Toren-Immerman, violin; Paul Coletti, viola; Michael Chang, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello and Thomas Loewenheim, cello. At Fresno State Concert Hall. 8 p.m. $10-$20.

▪ House of FAB

W/Alex Peace, SwitchBlade and DJ HouseBoy. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Carlos Montano

At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Jose Anotonio Rodriguez

At Arte Americas. 3 and 6 p.m. $25-$35.

SUNDAY:

▪ Irish Rovers

At Hanford Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. $25-$35.

▪ AC Myles

At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Lynn Harrell

Cello Master Class. Fresno State Concert Hall. 10 p.m. Free.

▪ Texas Funk

At Sugar Skulls in Kingsburg. 5 p.m. No price listed.

▪ Country Jam

W/Roger Perry. At Skyline Club. 2 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

NEXT WEEK:

▪ The Soft White Sixties

W/Kolars and Judah. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

