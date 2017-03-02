Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for March 2-8

Between ArtHop, week one of the Rogue Festival and the opening of the Steak N’ Shake, life is busy. Still, I’d be remiss to not at least mention the dozen of music happenings this week. Here they are in list form in another installment of the weekly BANDGEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
Ninja Nation tour. W/Crizzly and Virtual Riot. At Rainbow Ballroom. 8 p.m. $25.
W/Lord Howler. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $5-$7.
W/DJs Mr. Leonard and Keleidoscope. At Tioga Sequoia. 5 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Giddens/Shaghoian/Taylor/Montanez
At Veni Vidi Vici. 6 p.m. Free.
W/Sci-Fi Caper, Pro Wings and Eterno Retorno. At Studio Itz. 7:30 p.m. Free.
W/ Bat The Baptist and So Much Light. At Frank’s Place. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
W/DJ Dinobyte. At TUFF. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/members of The Morning Drive. Old Tobacco Manufacturing Co. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At the Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.
▪ Blazefest Battle of the Bands
At Sequoia Brewing, North. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
W/Eric Escovedo. At FAB Fresno. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Dukes. 7 p.m. Free.
W/Lee Walker. At the Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free.
At the Lounge. 6 p.m. Free.
W/The Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY:
W/RaeLynn and Sundance Head. At Save Mart Center. 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$72.50 (Flier link)
Of Odd Future. W/Sagey and Joselito. At Cellar Door. 9 p.m. $10-$40. (Flier link)
W/Fatty Cakes & the Puff Pastries. At Odd Fellows Hall, 116 S. Court, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10. All ages.
▪ The Artourage 5 Year Celebration
W/Eddie G, Kalioner, MC Wicks and MOFO. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
W/Plague Vendor and Cameron Argon. At Strummer’s. 7:30 p.m. $23, includes album download. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Mr Leonard, Nesto and Don-D. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $10.
W/Ray Moore. At Kocky’s. 9:30 p.m. No price listed.
At Sequoia Brewing, Tower. 9 p.m. Free.
At Outlaw Tavern. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
A concert of multicultural music. W/FCC Choirs. At Fresno City College OAB. 7:30 p.m. No price listed.
W/Giano and P-Rez. At Ivy Room. 10 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
At The Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
Acoustic show. At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
SATURDAY:
W/D.C. Young Fly, Teairra Mari, VMayz, Marques Anthony, Bri Janelle, Ray Moore and DJ Straws. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $25-$30. (Flier link)
80’s music and visuals w/DJ Numbskull. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At the Tower Theatre. 7 p.m. $29-$39.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Ulices Chaidez and Grupo Fernandez. At Rainbow Ballroom. 9 p.m. $35. (Flier link)
At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Call Me Clarity and Ryan "Doc" Tolle. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
▪ String Chamber Music Extravaganza
W/Stephen Boe, violin; Limor Toren-Immerman, violin; Paul Coletti, viola; Michael Chang, viola; Lynn Harrell, cello and Thomas Loewenheim, cello. At Fresno State Concert Hall. 8 p.m. $10-$20.
W/Alex Peace, SwitchBlade and DJ HouseBoy. At FAB Fresno. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
At On the Edge. 7 p.m. Free.
At Arte Americas. 3 and 6 p.m. $25-$35.
SUNDAY:
At Hanford Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. $25-$35.
At Engelmann Cellars. Noon. Free.
W/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
Cello Master Class. Fresno State Concert Hall. 10 p.m. Free.
At Sugar Skulls in Kingsburg. 5 p.m. No price listed.
W/Roger Perry. At Skyline Club. 2 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
NEXT WEEK:
W/Kolars and Judah. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. Wednesday. $10. All ages. (Flier link)
That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
