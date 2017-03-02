Laura Palmer finally tells her ‘Twin Peaks’ story

The mystery behind the new episodes of “Twin Peaks” to air on Showtime gets stranger and stranger.
Directed entirely by David Lynch, the 18-part limited event series picks up 25 years after the inhabitants of a weird northwestern town were stunned when homecoming queen Laura Palmer was murdered.
But, Laura Palmer is certainly a big part of the world as she appears on one of the two posters released for the series. And now, Audible Studios is releasing the first excerpts from the audiobook edition of “The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer,” written by Jennifer Lynch and performed by Sheryl Lee.
The audiobook goes on sale on May 2 exclusively at Audible, and is currently available for pre-order at www.audible.com/twinpeaks for $19.95.
The diary chronicles Laura's life from age 12 to her death at 17 and provides a backstory to the event that set the entire series in motion. Laura goes from a happy and naive tween plagued by visions of a creepy man with long hair know as Bob.
Here are some early audio clips from the book that runs six hours and 57 minutes.
