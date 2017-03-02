Here are some suggested movies to see this weekend

There are at least three big screen offerings in local theaters this weekend that are worth your time.
“The Shack”: At the heart of this film based on the best-selling novel, Sam Worthington plays Mack Phillips, a loving father who takes his three children on a camping trip where the youngest daughter is kidnapped. The loss of the child creates an overwhelming sorrow and suffering that is tearing apart the family. The film has a strong faith-based message but can also be viewed as how it’s important to find support when dealing with a crisis no matter where you have to turn.
“Get Out”: Jordan Peele, the former “MADtv” cast member better known these days as half of the comedy duo of Key and Peele, has created a 21st century horror film that is similar in tone and design to “Invasion of the Body Snatchers” or “The Stepford Wives.” The terror comes from never knowing where or when the danger will come in a world that, on the surface, looks perfectly normal.
“The LEGO Batman Movie”: This film revolves around a grumbling Batman, who outwardly appears to be the coolest superhero on the planet. As with EVERY Batman that has appeared on TV, film or in the pages of comic books, inwardly Batman is haunted by the death of his parents. Even his butler, Alfred (Ralph Fiennes), knows Batman needs a family. It’s fun for the entire family.
