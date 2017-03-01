Fresno Beehive

March 1, 2017 9:17 AM

Next ‘Dancing With the Stars’ cast thin on real stars

By Rick Bentley

rbentley@fresnobee.com

Past casts of the ABC reality competition show, “Dancing With the Stars,” have stretched the definition of what makes a star to the point of breaking. It has snapped with the next round of dancers who are being called “stars.”

When the pool of celebrities gets so shallow that Mr. T and Charo make the list, it’s time to put the show out to pasture.

Despite the thin herd, someone will still be a winner. Here is my list of odds as to which star (and I use that term loosely) will walk away with the trophy. The new season starts 8 p.m. March 20 on ABC30.

  • Gymnist Simone Biles with Sasha Fober (5 to 1)
  • Singer Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy (7 to 1)
  •  NFL star Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater (10 to 1)
  •  Singer/reality star Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko (12 to1)
  • ”Glee” actor Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy (14 to 1)
  •  Figure skater Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev (18 to 1)
  •  Bachelor Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd (20 to 1)
  •  Former “SNL” cast member Chris Kattan with Witney Carson (25 to 1)
  • Major leaguer David Ross with Lindsay Arnold (30 to 1)
  •  Bull rider Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess (30 to 1)
  • Pop culture icon Charo with Keo Motsepe (50 to 1)
  • Action TV star Mr. T with Kym Herjavec (100 to 1)

Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1

