Prince Royce returns to Fresno’s Save Mart Center on just-announced US tour

Prince Royce has grown into his status as a major touring act.
When the Latin singer stops at Fresno’s Save Mart Center, July 13, it will be his third stop at arena in as many years. Royce played the arena in 2015 on Ariana Grande’s Honeymoon tour and opened for Pitbull on night one of the Bad Man tour last year. He returns to the arena on the U.S. leg of his just announced headlining tour in support of his album “Five,” which was released last week.
Tickets for the show are $39-$117 and available 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office, online at ticketmaster.com or by phone at 800-745-3000. VIP package and artist presales start 10 a.m. Tuesday. Ticketmaster and Facebook presales begin 10 a.m. Thursday, according to Ticketmaster.
Royce’s ascension to top billing is no surprise. I said as much in my review of his performance as the arena last year. Over the course of five albums, the singer has built a sizable fan base, had multiple award wins and chart topping singles – "Culpa Al Corazón," for one. That song is one of four singles from his latest album, which was D’Lesly “Dice” Lora and features collaborations with Shakira, Farruko, Chris Brown and Zendaya.
Opening for Royce on the tour is Luis Coronel. The Mexican singer is an an up-and-comer in his own right. He is slated to perform at Pueblo Fest later this month.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Prince Royce’s Five tour
With Luis Coronel
- June 29 – Laredo, TX, Laredo Energy Arena
- June 30 – Hidalgo, TX, State Farm Arena
- July 1 – Houston, TX, Woodlands Amphitheater
- July 2 – Dallas, TX, Music Hall at Fair Park
- July 6 – El Paso, TX, El Paso County Coliseum
- July 7 – Albuquerque, NM, Sandia Casino
- July 8 – Phoenix, AZ, Comerica Theatre
- July 9 – San Diego, CA, Open Air Theatre
- July 12 – San Jose, CA, Events Center
- July 13 – Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center
- July 14 – Las Vegas, NV, The Joint
- July 15 – Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre
- July 19 – Denver, CO, The Fillmore Auditorium
- July 21 – Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theatre
- July 22 – Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
- July 23 – Grand Rapids, MI, 20 Monroe Live!
- July 25 – Boston, MA, House of Blues
- July 26 – New York, NY, Theater at MSG
- July 27 – Washington, DC, MGM National Harbor
- July 29 – Orlando, FL, Amway Center
- July 30 – Miami, FL, Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Comments