February 27, 2017 9:32 AM

'Dirty Dancing,' Oscar swag and the crazy price of concert tickets – Fresno Beehive podcast, Ep. 5

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

In the fifth episode of Fresno Beehive podcast, the whole crew sits down to talk about the week in pop culture. They inadvertently answer some burning questions.

For instance:

▪ Is a kegle counter good Oscar swag?

▪ Can the “Dirty Dancing” play be any good if Johnny and Baby can’t stick the iconic lift finale?

▪ Whatever happened to camping out at the Box Office to get tickets to see your favorite band?

The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department with Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

.

