'Dirty Dancing,' Oscar swag and the crazy price of concert tickets – Fresno Beehive podcast, Ep. 5

In the fifth episode of Fresno Beehive podcast, the whole crew sits down to talk about the week in pop culture. They inadvertently answer some burning questions.
For instance:
▪ Is a kegle counter good Oscar swag?
▪ Can the “Dirty Dancing” play be any good if Johnny and Baby can’t stick the iconic lift finale?
▪ Whatever happened to camping out at the Box Office to get tickets to see your favorite band?
The Fresno Beehive podcast is a half-hour weekly entertainment show produced by the Fresno Bee features department with Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.
