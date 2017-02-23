Fresno Beehive

February 23, 2017 11:57 AM

Pop-up cafe offers breakfast tribute to Big Poppa – you should RSVP now

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

There are few things that are worth getting out of bed for before 6 a.m.

Big Poppa’s Pop-Up Cafe is one of them.

You won’t want to sleep on this, as they say.

The cafe – inside Take 3 Burgers on the Fulton Mall – is open for just five hours, from 5:46 a.m. to 10:46 March 9 and only seating 100 customers. So you’ll want to get reservations now.

If the name and date isn’t a give away, you’re probably not a fan of Christopher Wallace, aka The Notorious B.I.G., aka Biggie, aka Biggie Smalls aka the East Coast rapper (and West Coast rival) who some consider as one of the greatest of all time. The cafe comes one the 20th anniversary of his death in 1997.

If the idea sounds familiar, it’s because it’s been down before. Last year, Grizzlies Marketing Ninja Sam Hansen (this guy) staged the first Big Poppa breakfast at Take 3. The place opened at 5:46 (ala “Warning”) and served T-bone steak, cheese eggs and Welch’s grape juice. He also teamed up with the restaurant’s owner Desirae Washington-Reed for the Tupac inspired Powamekka Café last year. You might remember the massive crowds and media coverage for that one.

This year diners will again be able to get the T-bone steak, cheese eggs, and Welch’s grape juice, but also something called 5:46 Cereal Treats – a Peanut Butter Crunch/Frosted Flakes marshmallow mashup. For $40, you can also get a one-off T-shirt.

And you’ll want that shirt.

The tribute continues that night at Full Circle Brewing Co. with a concert art show with Ray Yung, Omar Aura and Otis Reed, Patrick Contreras, The Box, Ben Luciano and MC Wicks doing his best Biggie impersonation, because of course.

For some context, watch this video:

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

