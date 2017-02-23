California Adventure looking for hungry, thirsty

The Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival will feature hundreds of culinary experiences and flavors from across California. The festival runs March 10 to April 16 at Disney California Adventure Park.
“This year’s Food & Wine Festival is going to be better than ever, with experiences for guests of all ages,” Gary Maggetti, general manager, Disney California Adventure Park West, says in a press release to announce the event. “We’ll have more than a dozen marketplaces open every day, and you can enjoy an entire menu of daily culinary demonstrations and tastings, plus beer, wine and spirits seminars.
“There will be music everywhere, delicious food, and fun crafts created especially for our younger guests. We have something for the entire family.”
Reservations can be made from March 10 to April 1 at Disneyland.com/foodandwine. Reservations for events later in the month of April can be made beginning 60 days prior to the date of the individual event.
Celebrity chefs scheduled to appear during the Festival include Guy Fieri, Robert Irvine, Cat Cora, Duff Goldman, Emily Ellyn and Keegan Gerhard.
Many of the festival events are included with admission to Disney California Adventure, but guests who want to attend a Signature Event will need to purchase a separate ticket. The signature events include:
▪ In the Kitchen with ...: Celebrity chefs will lead a 60-minute culinary demonstration and Q&A followed by an autograph session. The experience includes a tasting of some of the prepared dishes
▪ Sweet Sundays: A 90-minute culinary demonstration focuses on the sweet side of the culinary arts. Following a light breakfast, the guest chef for that day will demonstrate up to three recipes.
▪ Winemaker Dinners and Brewmaster Dinners: A four-course dinner features wines and winemakers or beer and brewmasters. Each winemaker or brewmaster will speak on the libation and the pairing.
Dozens of food and beverage professionals will share their expertise during the Festival. Each day, guests will be invited to learn cooking techniques from master chefs, participate in wine, beer and spirit seminars, and discover some of the best California cuisine in dishes served throughout Disney California Adventure.
