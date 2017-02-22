Win tickets to BYU International Folk Dance Ensemble

Here’s a chance to see one of the top collegiate dance ensembles in the nation. The Brigham Young University International Folk Dance Ensemble performs 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Saroyan Theatre, and the Beehive is giving away two pairs of tickets to readers.
I made the performance one of my arts picks for the week in Friday’s Seven section. The group performs traditional dances selected from throughout the world, including Ukraine, the United States, China, Ireland, Bulgaria, Croatia, Spain, Mexico, Romania, Hungary and India. The troupe has toured to more than 40 countries.
Here’s how the giveaway will work: Enter by leaving a comment on this story. You have until noon Monday to enter. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. Be sure to check your Facebook message requests Monday afternoon. (If I haven’t heard back from a winner in a reasonable period of time, I reserve the right to pick another.) You’ll be able to pick up your winning tickets at the Saroyan box office Will Call window.
Rules
Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
