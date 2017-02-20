Fresno Beehive

February 20, 2017 10:13 AM

Adele vs. Beyonce, SNL vs. Trump and Playboy’s return to nudes – Fresno Beehive Podcast, Ep. 4

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

In this episode of the Fresno Beehive podcast, editor Kathy Mahan sits down with video game-reviewer Rory Appleton, music writer Joshua Tehee, arts critic Donald Munro and movie/film buff Rick Bentley to talk about the week in pop culture.

Mahan starts with a quick review of Twenty One Pilots Emotional Roadshow tour. Then, the group breaks down the Grammy Awards (and gives love to Lady Gaga, again), Saturday Night Live’s return to relevance and Playboy’s return to showing naked woman.

Listen below or get it now on iTunes.

