Win tickets to Fresno Philharmonic’s Copland concert

Here’s your chance to experience the Fresno Philharmonic’s search for a new conductor. I have three pairs of tickets to give away to the 3 p.m. Sunday concert at the Saroyan Theatre. Aram Demirjian, the fourth of six finalists competing for the music director job, will conduct a program that includes Mozart’s “Overture to Don Giovanni,” music from Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” and Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8.
Guest soloist is Anthony McGill, principal clarinet of the New York Philharmonic, who will perform on Copland’s Clarinet Concerto.
You can read my recap on Demirjian in Friday’s Seven section.
Your ticket also will let you into the 2 p.m. “Inside the Music” program, in which Demirjian will talk a little about himself and the program.
Here’s how the giveaway will work: Enter by leaving a comment on this story. You have until 4 p.m. Thursday to enter. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. Be sure to check your Facebook message requests Thursday afternoon. (If I haven’t heard back from a winner in a reasonable period of time, I reserve the right to pick another.) You’ll be able to pick up your winning tickets at the Saroyan box office Will Call window.
Rules
Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
