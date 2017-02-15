California Adventure gets more super with Guardians of the Galaxy

Move over Mickey Mouse. Star-Lord and his buddies are taking over at Disneyland/California Adventure.
Those who visit Disney California Adventure Park will encounter the latest attraction at the theme park: Guardians of the Galaxy– Mission: BREAKOUT! This is the ride was formerly the Tower of Terror ride. Guests join Rocket in his attempt to bust his pals out of the Collector’s Fortress. They’ll experience randomized ride experiences complete with all-new visual and audio effects and music inspired by the film soundtracks.
Along with the new attraction will be more ways to meet some of Marvel Comics best known heroes including Black Widow, Spider-Man, Hawkeye, Captain America and Groot. These heroes will be on call May 27 through Sept. 10
“It’s going to be a thrilling summer at the Disneyland Resort,” David Duffy, Director, Creative Entertainment, says in a press release to announce the super changes. “You can celebrate the arrival of Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission BREAKOUT! and join forces with legendary Super Heroes. You can find out if you have what it takes to join the Avengers. It’s all part of the adventure with Summer of Heroes.”
Other elements of the Summer of Heroes includes:
▪ Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off!: Star-Lord fires up his boom box to give park guests a chance to show off their dance moves.
▪ Avengers Training Initiative: Black Widow and Hawkeye test young recruits to see if they have what it takes to join the Avengers.
▪ Heroic Encounter: Black Widow arrives at the park several times throughout the day in an armored Avengers vehicle.
▪ Grab a Piece (or Bite) of the Action: Special themed merchandise and food will be available throughout Hollywood Land.
The changes come just weeks after the opening of the new Disney film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” on May 5.
