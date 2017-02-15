‘Outlander’ cast, crew making major move

The third season of “Outlander,” the Starz series created by Chowchilla’s Ronald Moore, will return in September. The next season will include 13 episodes based upon “Voyager,” the third of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” series.
That means production and filming will move from its home base in Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa, to shoot sea voyage scenes on the former sets of the Starz original series “Black Sails.”
Here’s what the cast had to say about working in South Africa.
The story picks up right after Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels through the stones to return to her life in 1948. Now pregnant with Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) child, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank (Tobias Menzies).
Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire. As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love.
