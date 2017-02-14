Fans get an acoustic preview of Judah and the Lion

Fans of Nashville folk rockers Judah and the Lion were treated to a special afternoon performance in advance of the band’s opening slot on tonight’s Twenty One Pilots concert at Save Mart Center.
The intimate concert, hosted by New Rock 104.l , was billed as Valentine’s Day Quickie. The noon-time crowd filled up 500 Club on Shaw Avenue in Clovis for the three-song acoustic performance, which included the band’s single “Take it All Back.” Those in attendance were also able to meet and grab quick a picture with the band.
Judah and the Lion are folk-rock upstarts – think Mumford and Sons meets Imagine Dragons. Rolling Stone recently named the band 10 new bands you need to know.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
