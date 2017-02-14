Fresno Beehive

Visalia couple win big on ‘The Price is Right’

By Rick Bentley

One of the good things about living in the Central San Joaquin Valley is how close it is to Los Angeles. Those who want to be on a game show can make the trip easily.

That’s what happened with Visalia’s Reymar Sarmiento and his girlfriend Farm Saelee from Visalia. They were contestants on today’s episode of the CBS game show, “The Price is Right.” It airs locally on CBS47.

The couple played “Plinko” on a Valentine’s Day edition of the show. They ended up winning more than $65,000 in prizes, which included $21,000 in cash and two cars.

