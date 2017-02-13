Clayton Chitty takes on role of Kevin Federline

I have an interview with Clayton Chitty publishing on Thursday, Feb. 16, for his work as Fresno’s Kevin Federline in the Lifetime movie “Britney Ever After.” You can see his portrayal when the biopic airs at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, on Lifetime.
Here are a few things that didn’t make the final story,
▪ If he had to chose between “Baby One More Time” and “Oops! I Did It Again,” he would go with “Oops!”
▪ He has never been to Fresno but has heard some good things about the city. Chitty’s heard that the Tower District is “cool” and would like to attend a Fresno State football game.
▪ Fame to him is a double edged sword.
▪ Chitty’s never been to a Spears concert but admits to having danced to some of her music. If he ever finds himself in Las Vegas and stumbles upon some tickets, he would go see a Spears show.
For more on Chitty, check out my story on him that also includes a preview of the new CBS online series, “The Good Fight.”
