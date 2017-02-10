Tyler Henry will have book signing in Fresno

Hanford resident Tyler Henry will be at Barnes & Noble, 7849 N. Blackstone, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. He will be signing copies of his book, “Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side” (Gallery Books, $25).
Henry’s series on E!, “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” has been one of the biggest programs to air on the cable channel. Season 1 of "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry" was E!’s most-watched unscripted series launch in three years, excluding spinoffs.
Through two seasons, Henry has used his abilities as a clairvoyant to bring messages from beyond to Tori Spelling, Linda Blair, Madison Beer, Melissa Joan Hart and numerous other celebrities.
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
