February 10, 2017 9:05 AM

Tyler Henry will have book signing in Fresno

By Rick Bentley

rbentley@fresnobee.com

Hanford resident Tyler Henry will be at Barnes & Noble, 7849 N. Blackstone, from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. He will be signing copies of his book, “Between Two Worlds: Lessons from the Other Side” (Gallery Books, $25).

Henry’s series on E!, “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” has been one of the biggest programs to air on the cable channel. Season 1 of "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry" was E!’s most-watched unscripted series launch in three years, excluding spinoffs.

Through two seasons, Henry has used his abilities as a clairvoyant to bring messages from beyond to Tori Spelling, Linda Blair, Madison Beer, Melissa Joan Hart and numerous other celebrities.

Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1

