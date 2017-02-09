Fresno Beehive

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Feb. 9-16

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Fresno Filmworks has your Oscar shorts, so do that. Also, try to get to one of the dozens of concerts happening this week. I have collected them again in my weekly BANDGEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ Aceyalone

W/Aesop (Of Living Legend), AfriCali, Azredsmoke, Eyezon and Hap + At Full Cirlce Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $8-$10. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ JD Goodwin

Of Motel Drive. At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ FreshNalgas

W/Buyepongo and DJ Ome. At Fres.Co. 7 p.m. $10. All ages.

▪ Open Mic Rock Jam

At Skyline Club. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Eva Scow

Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Sound of Mardi Gras Festival

Night one. At Double Tree by Hilton. Through Feb. 12. $30-$110.

FRIDAY:

▪ Selena, A Tribute of Love and Adoration

W/Luz Maria. At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Shelter: Goth Night

W/ShelterxCrew DJs. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Maui

W/Green Machine and Simple Sinsation. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 9 p.m. $8. (Flier link)

▪ Blues & Brews

W/Javon Davis and John Clifton. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 7 p.m. $10. All ages.

▪ Basura

W/Werebear and Dirty Limbs. At Barmageddon. 8:30 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Midnight Star

W/The Original Mary Jane Girls. At Eagle Mountain Casino. 8 p.m. $30.

▪ Cab Street Band

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free.

SATURDAY:

▪ Party Thieves

Maximum Capacity Tour. At Fulton 55. 10 p.m. Free to the first 300. (Flier link)

▪ New Doubt

Tribute to No Doubt. W/For the Record. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $10. All ages.

▪ Valentine’s Super Love Jam

W/The Moments, Deniece Williams, Heatwave, GQ, Force MD’s, Ready For The World, The Deele, The Impressions and Patti Drew. At Selland Arena. 7:30 p.m. $30.50-$54.50. (Flier link)

▪ Back to Back

A Tribute to Amy Winehouse. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10. (Flier link)

▪ Sin Mi Mujer Quien Soy

W/Omar Nare. At The Grand Ballroom. 6:30 p.m. $50. (Flier link)

▪ Deja Blues

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Annette Ash

At the Tasting Room. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Max Headroom

At Koy Wae Lounge, Tachi Palace Casino. 9:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Toxicity

A tribute to System of a Down. W/Moontrail and Way Off Starboard. At The Next Bar. 9 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

SUNDAY:

▪ Vibe Soul Lounge

W/Ray Moore and Desirae Monique. At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $10-$15. (Flier link)

▪ Food Not Bombs

A food and music party. W/Black Jones and the Tri,ke Shop, Roger Perry, Blake Jones & the Trike Shop, Dale Stewart, Jeff Bowman, Terry Barnes and Friends and The Armoires. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 6:30 p.m. $10 donation. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Love Conquers All

W/The Fresno Youth Orchestras and Daniel Bolshoy. At Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall. 7 p.m. $10-$35. Limited, free seating available.

▪ Jazz Night

W/Richard Giddens. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Robin Thicke

At Table Mountain Casino. 7:30 p.m. Monday. $55-$85.

▪ The Hold Up

W/Katastro. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $13. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Twenty One Pilots

W/Judah and the Lion and Jon Bellion. At Save Mart Center. 7 p.m. Tuesday. Sold out.

▪ Surfer Blood

W/Prism Tats. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Wednesday. $14. All ages.

▪ Parmalee

World Ag Expo after party. At International Agri-Center. 4 p.m. Wednesday. Free with expo admission. (Flier link)

That’s what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Fresno Beehive

