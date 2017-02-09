Here’s an early look at new ‘Walking Dead’ episode

The wait is about over as new episodes of “The Walking Dead” begin airing at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on AMC. This is the start of the mid-season episodes.
As fans will recall (or can’t forget), season seven started with the brutal murder of members of the “Walking Dead” family at the hands of bat-swinging Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Those not beaten to death were forced to fall under Negran’s will and brutally convinced to live under his rules.
The second half of the season focuses on preparing for war and gathering the supplies and numbers to take Negan down once and for all.
Here is an advance clip of the season opener.
