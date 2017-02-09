Fresno Beehive

February 9, 2017 1:17 PM

Here’s an early look at new ‘Walking Dead’ episode

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Rick Bentley

rbentley@fresnobee.com

The wait is about over as new episodes of “The Walking Dead” begin airing at 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, on AMC. This is the start of the mid-season episodes.

As fans will recall (or can’t forget), season seven started with the brutal murder of members of the “Walking Dead” family at the hands of bat-swinging Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Those not beaten to death were forced to fall under Negran’s will and brutally convinced to live under his rules.

The second half of the season focuses on preparing for war and gathering the supplies and numbers to take Negan down once and for all.

Here is an advance clip of the season opener.

Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos