Tips on movies you should see this weekend

After several weeks of so-so movie releases, this weekend will feature several good options at the theaters. Here are three viewing options I would suggest.
“The LEGO Batman Movie”: This film revolves around a grumbling Batman, who outwardly appears to be the coolest superhero on the planet. As with EVERY Batman that has appeared on TV, film or in the pages of comic books, inwardly Batman is haunted by the death of his parents. Even his butler, Alfred (Ralph Fiennes), knows Batman needs a family. It’s fun for the entire family.
“John Wick: Chapter 2”: The sequel to the 2014 action film starring Keanu Reeves has a plot that can be written on a fortune cookie: That’s not important. Director Chad Stahelski, whose first directing job was “John Wick,” has opted to once again forgo plot and character development to leave more room for murder and mayhem. This is perfect when it comes to Reeves whose acting energy always seems to be either low or played at such an inward way that there has not been an actor better suited for limited dialogue since Clint Eastwood was blasting his way through bad guys as Dirty Harry.
“2017 Oscar-Nominated Short Films”: Fresno Filmworks will present the collection of shorts Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Tower Theatre, 815 E. Olive Ave. The live action nominees will be shown at 5:30 p.m. followed by the animation films at 8:30 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, the animation films will screen at 1 p.m. followed by the live action at 4 p.m. The day wraps up with the 7 p.m. screenings of the documentary films in the running for this year’s Oscar.
