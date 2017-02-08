Local dancer’s moves part of much watched video

Dinuba’s Alena Garver, 11, has been dancing since she was 7. She’s so dedicated to dance that she goes to school in Dinuba and then travels to Los Angeles daily to take lessons.
She’s getting a lot of attention this week for her dance movies as Alena is one of the featured performers in a YouTube video that has caught the attention of the masses. They perform to the Missy Elliott featuring Lamb song “I’m Better.”
The video has been seen by more than one million people in a week.
Alena shows up at the 2:25 mark and dances her way to the end.
You can see the young dancer’s moves at <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JyB34VrIKTU" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
Comments