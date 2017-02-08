Fresno Beehive

February 8, 2017 1:13 PM

Local dancer’s moves part of much watched video

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Rick Bentley

rbentley@fresnobee.com

Dinuba’s Alena Garver, 11, has been dancing since she was 7. She’s so dedicated to dance that she goes to school in Dinuba and then travels to Los Angeles daily to take lessons.

She’s getting a lot of attention this week for her dance movies as Alena is one of the featured performers in a YouTube video that has caught the attention of the masses. They perform to the Missy Elliott featuring Lamb song “I’m Better.”

The video has been seen by more than one million people in a week.

Alena shows up at the 2:25 mark and dances her way to the end.

You can see the young dancer’s moves at <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JyB34VrIKTU" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos