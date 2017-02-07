You can win ‘Wonder Woman’ movie poster

One of the most highly anticipated movies this year is “Wonder Woman.” Fans are looking for a good film featuring a DC comic character, something that hasn’t happened since “The Dark Knight Rises” in 2012.
Don’t get me started on “Suicide Squad.”
The only good think about “Superman v Batman: Dawn of Justice” was Gal Gadot’s performance as Wonder Woman. That was a hint of what good could be done if she wasn’t having to deal with the drab performance of Ben Affleck as Batman and the painful work by Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor.
Those of you who are excited about the “Wonder Woman” movie have come to the right place. Warner Bros. has kindly given the Fresno Beehive a handful of advance movie posters for the “Wonder Woman” movie that I will be passing on to you.
All you need to do is leave a comment about why you are so excited about the June 2 opening of “Wonder Woman.” Winners will be selected randomly from those who leave comments.
Please note that you MUST pick up the poster at the Fresno Bee offices at 1626 E St. They WILL NOT be mailed. That means those of you in Wisconsin who enter these contests better be willing to hop on a plane to pick up the poster.
You have until midnight Feb. 12 to leave your comment. Winners will be notified no later than Feb. 14.
