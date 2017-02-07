Gloria Trevi, Alejandra Guzmán announce joint tour, concert at Fresno’s Save Mart Center

It was big news when Gloria Trevi and Alejandra Guzmán announced they would be playing together at the Los Angeles’ Staple Center this summer. The Latin pop divas have long been seen as rivals so news of them sharing the stage – and rumors of a joint tour – were met with excitement.
That show quickly sold out and the pair have now confirmed several additional concert dates, including June 11 at Fresno’s Save Mart Center. Tickets for the concert are $40.50-$126 and available 10 a.m. February 15 at the arena box office, online at www.ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000. Internet presale starts 10 a.m. Monday.
It’s easy to see why Trevi and Guzmán are considered rivals. Both singers have established themselves as ground-breaking Latin pop/rock artists, known for their defiant attitudes, outrageous live performances and media scandals.
Guzmán is known as the “Queen of Mexican Rock.” Trevi has been called “the Mexican Madonna.”
Both have been wildly successful. Guzmán won the Latin Grammy for the best female rock band in 2002 for her album “Soy.” Her 2014 album, “La Guzmán: En Primera Fila” was No. 1 on Billboard’s Latin Pop Albums chart. Trevi’s last two albums, 2016’s “Inmortal” and 2015’s “EL Amor” both topped the Latin albums chart.
Levi played the final weekend of The Big Fresno Fair in 2015. The show sold out.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
Gloria Trevi + Alejandra Guzmán
- June 4 - Los Angeles, CA, STAPLES Center
- June 9 - San Diego, CA, Valley View Casino Center
- June 10 - San Jose, CA, SAP Center
- June 11 - Fresno, CA, Save Mart Center
- June 29 - Dallas, TX, Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie
Comments