February 3, 2017 11:15 AM

Free frozen yogurt Monday in Valley

By Bethany Clough

Monday is National Frozen Yogurt Day and that means free yogurt.

One froyo chain in town is giving it away, another has a buy one, get one free deal.

Both Yogurtland locations will be giving away free yogurt from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Go early and expect big lines. Last year, they served thousands.

Yogurtland locations are at:

  • River Park near the theaters, Fresno.
  • 2045 S Mooney Blvd. near Walnut Avenue, Visalia.
  • Campus Pointe next to Fresno State near Shaw and Chestnut avenues, Fresno.

Yogurtland will also feature a new Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup flavor and the popular chocolate milkshake made with Hershey flavor. Cusstomers also get a collectible Hershey’s spoon.

Three Menchie’s frozen yogurt locations are having a buy one frozen yogurt, get a second free on Monday.

Menchie’s locations are at:

  • 785 W. Herndon Avenue in the Clovis Commons shopping center at Willow Avenue, Clovis.
  • 3090 W. Shaw Ave. in the Winepress Shopping Center at Marks Avenues, Fresno.
  • 6611 N Riverside Drive, in the Marketplace at El Paseo center near Highway 99 and Herndon Avenue, Fresno.

Sidenote: Two new Menchies locations are coming. One will be in the new Park Crossing development at Friant Road and Fresno Street. Another will open at 12th Avenue and Lacey Blvd. in Hanford.

