Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Feb. 2-9

Buy a stranger a beer, either before, during or after taking on one of the live concerts happening through the week. I’ve collected your choices here in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEEK! roundup.
TONIGHT:
W/Slow Season. At Cellar Door, Visalia.9 p.m. $7. (Flier link)
At Veni Vidi Vici. 6 p.m. Free.
▪ RAD Hop
W/Videotape, The Body Rampant, Keyes, Sunsleeper and Blackcat. At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7 p.m. $7. All Ages. (Flier link)
W/Aurora Beam, St. X and Sharks of Dance. At Frank’s Place. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)
▪ Without a Doubt
Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
▪ Jazz Hop
W/Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
FRIDAY:
▪ Tommy Castro and the Painkillers
At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $22-$25.
W/Cal Scruby, Jay T and Panduh Young. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $12. All ages.
W/DJ Aimito, DJ Glez and Alexandra Leyva. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
W/the Panduhs, Sci-Fi Caper and St X. At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Jimmie O
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Lezayr. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $5.
▪ Gary Ore
At Zen Wok Fusion. 7 p.m. Free.
A tribute to Heart. At Fireside Lounge at Chukchansi. 10 p.m. Free.
At Visalia Convention Center. 7 p.m. $53.95 (Flier link)
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SATURDAY:
EP release party. At Bitwise. 8 p.m. $5 with free CD, all ages.
At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $12-$17.
The ultimate ABBA experience. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $15. All ages.
W/Aan. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $7. (Flier link)
At Popsie's Bar and Grill, Fowler. 8:30 p.m. Free.
▪ Montage
At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Evisceration, Reminitions, Centerpath, Serpents Tongue, Words From Aztecs, Reign, Every Hand Betrayed, Affirmative Reaction and Mindless Society. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 5:30 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/QUNTO, Dr. Dreuss, Zee Will, Abstrukt, Dirb, Bipolar-Frequencies and Sh!bby. At Aztec Theatre. 8 p.m. $15. 16+ (Flier link)
The music of Juan Gabriel. W/Albee Sanchez, El Astro and Ana Laura. At Arte Americas. 1 and 6 p.m. $18-$33. (Flier link)
At Sequoia Brewing Company. 9 p.m. Free.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
At the Lounge. 7 p.m. Free.
▪ Guy Beard and the Lunch Wagon Romeos
At Tokyo Garden. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
SUNDAY:
▪ Ugly God
At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $20-$50. All ages.
w/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/The Afters, Jason Gray and Jonny Diaz. First Baptist Hanford. 7 p.m. Monday. $10-$45.
▪ Shwayze
W/Wildcard. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $16. All ages.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.
That is what I know of anyway.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
