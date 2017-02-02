Fresno Beehive

February 2, 2017 2:15 PM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Feb. 2-9

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Buy a stranger a beer, either before, during or after taking on one of the live concerts happening through the week. I’ve collected your choices here in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEEEK! roundup.

TONIGHT:

▪ The Nude Party

W/Slow Season. At Cellar Door, Visalia.9 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

▪ Richard Giddens Quartet

At Veni Vidi Vici. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ RAD Hop

W/Videotape, The Body Rampant, Keyes, Sunsleeper and Blackcat. At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7 p.m. $7. All Ages. (Flier link)

▪ Art hop at Frank's Place

W/Aurora Beam, St. X and Sharks of Dance. At Frank’s Place. 8 p.m. $5. (Flier link)

▪ Without a Doubt

Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Jazz Hop

W/Jazz Counselors. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

FRIDAY:

▪ Tommy Castro and the Painkillers

At Fulton 55. 7 p.m. $22-$25.

▪ Marty Grimes

W/Cal Scruby, Jay T and Panduh Young. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $12. All ages.

▪ Latin Flavah

W/DJ Aimito, DJ Glez and Alexandra Leyva. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Miserable

W/the Panduhs, Sci-Fi Caper and St X. At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Jimmie O

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Joy Oladokun

W/Lezayr. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 8 p.m. $5.

▪ Gary Ore

At Zen Wok Fusion. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Dog N Butterfly

A tribute to Heart. At Fireside Lounge at Chukchansi. 10 p.m. Free.

▪ Los Tucanes de Tijuana

At Visalia Convention Center. 7 p.m. $53.95 (Flier link)

▪ Celtic Alchemy

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SATURDAY:

▪ The Red Coats

EP release party. At Bitwise. 8 p.m. $5 with free CD, all ages.

▪ Disco Revolution

At Fulton 55. 8 p.m. $12-$17.

▪ The ABBA Show

The ultimate ABBA experience. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $15. All ages.

▪ James Supercave

W/Aan. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $7. (Flier link)

▪ Memphis Sons

At Popsie's Bar and Grill, Fowler. 8:30 p.m. Free.

▪ Montage

At the Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Hella Heavy Fest

W/Evisceration, Reminitions, Centerpath, Serpents Tongue, Words From Aztecs, Reign, Every Hand Betrayed, Affirmative Reaction and Mindless Society. At Full Circle Brewing Co. 5:30 p.m. $8. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Keith Crain

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Sweet Dreams Pajama Party

W/QUNTO, Dr. Dreuss, Zee Will, Abstrukt, Dirb, Bipolar-Frequencies and Sh!bby. At Aztec Theatre. 8 p.m. $15. 16+ (Flier link)

▪ El Corazón de México

The music of Juan Gabriel. W/Albee Sanchez, El Astro and Ana Laura. At Arte Americas. 1 and 6 p.m. $18-$33. (Flier link)

▪ Masters of Rock

At Sequoia Brewing Company. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Manny and the Mechanics

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ CAB Street Band

At the Lounge. 7 p.m. Free.

▪ Guy Beard and the Lunch Wagon Romeos

At Tokyo Garden. 9 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

SUNDAY:

▪ Ugly God

At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $20-$50. All ages.

▪ Jazz Night

w/Craig Von Berg. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ Live On Forever tour

W/The Afters, Jason Gray and Jonny Diaz. First Baptist Hanford. 7 p.m. Monday. $10-$45.

▪ Shwayze

W/Wildcard. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. Tuesday. $16. All ages.

▪ Ted Nunes

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Wednesdays. Free.

That is what I know of anyway. Feel free to add your comments in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

