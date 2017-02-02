Here are three movies you should go see this weekend

Here are three movies you should go see in case you are looking for something to do during “Super Bowl LI.”
“Hidden Figures”: One of the most pleasing Oscar nominations was this film being included in the Best Picture category. Three black woman prove to be valuable additions to America’s race for space. he film continues the hot Hollywood trend of basing feature films on real stories. It’s a tale of incredible courage and determination that has such a powerful message about the pure absurdity of racism that this movie should be mandatory viewing for every man, woman and child.
“La La Land”: You can see why this film picked up a record-tying 14 nominations. It’s about an actress and jazz musician who find music in their lives. Emma Stone stars. The first three quarters of the film constitute a light romantic musical movie that’s slightly off the mark. As soon as Stone sings the showstopper “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” that’s when the movie becomes a brilliant mix of musical performance and visual storytelling. Stone delivers the tune – that summarizes the themes of the film brilliantly – with a power and passion that is nowhere to be found in the earlier numbers.
“Victory by Submission”: Alan Autry wrote and directed this faith-based film set in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. He is using a different approach to distributing it by allowing churches to screen it first. You should head to the 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 debut screening at Peoples Church, 7172 N. Cedar Ave. in Fresno to support the project.
