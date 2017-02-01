Fresno Beehive

February 1, 2017 1:10 PM

You can win tickets to see ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Rick Bentley

rbentley@fresnobee.com

Fans of the Keanu Reeves action film, “John Wick,” have been waiting since 2014 for a sequel. The wait ends February 10 when “John Wick: Chapter 2” hits theaters. “John Wick: Chapter 2” has Wick being forced out of retirement for a job that makes him a target.

Those of you who can’t wait that long have a chance to see the movie early. The Fresno Bee has secured 20 pairs of tickets to an advance screening of “John Wick: Chapter 2” that will be held Feb. 7 at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX.

To be in the running, all you have to do is go to http://www.lionsgatescreenings.com/JWC2FresnoB and follow the instructions. You have until 5 p.m. Feb. 5 to enter. That’s when 20 winners (who will get two seats each) will be selected. Winners will be alerted via email.

Be sure to enter. Leave me a comment to tell me why you want to see “John Wick: Chapter 2.”

Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet Alexander Mickelthwate, the third conductor candidate for the Fresno Philharmonic

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos