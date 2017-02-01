You can win tickets to see ‘John Wick: Chapter 2’

Fans of the Keanu Reeves action film, “John Wick,” have been waiting since 2014 for a sequel. The wait ends February 10 when “John Wick: Chapter 2” hits theaters. “John Wick: Chapter 2” has Wick being forced out of retirement for a job that makes him a target.
Those of you who can’t wait that long have a chance to see the movie early. The Fresno Bee has secured 20 pairs of tickets to an advance screening of “John Wick: Chapter 2” that will be held Feb. 7 at Edwards Fresno Stadium 22 & IMAX.
To be in the running, all you have to do is go to http://www.lionsgatescreenings.com/JWC2FresnoB and follow the instructions. You have until 5 p.m. Feb. 5 to enter. That’s when 20 winners (who will get two seats each) will be selected. Winners will be alerted via email.
Be sure to enter. Leave me a comment to tell me why you want to see “John Wick: Chapter 2.”
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
