Welcome end near for Peter Capaldi as Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi, who took over the role of Doctor Who in 2013, will leave the series after the 2017 Christmas special. He has played the role on the BBC America series for three years.
As far as I’m concerned, it was three years too much.
After the energetic portrayal of Doctor Who by David Tennant from 2005-2010 and the boyish charms of Matt Smith who was Doctor Who from 2010-2013, Capaldi has been a disappointment.
The final season with Capaldi in the role begins at 9 p.m. April 15. Following the season 10 premiere, the new eight-part series will follow four Coal Hill School students who have hidden secrets and desires, navigate a life of friends, parents, school work, sex, sorrow – and possibly the end of existence.
It made big news when Capaldi was revealed as the Twelfth Doctor during a special live television event on BBC One. But, the work has not lived up to the hype.
The problem may be that he’s following the two best actors to portray Doctor Who since Tom Baker who had the role from 1974-1981. Whatever the reason, I am glad Capaldi’s leaving the role.
It’s a job he has enjoyed more than me. Capaldi says, “One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best. From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”
Capaldi will be joined in season 10 by new companion Pearl Mackie (Bill), and Matt Lucas (Nardole) with guest appearances to come from David Suchet and Michelle Gomez.
He has starred alongside Jenna Coleman as his companion Clara Oswald, Alex Kingston as River Song, Ingrid Oliver as Osgood, as well as Keeley Hawes, Tom Riley, Frank Skinner, Maisie Williams, Joivan Wade and many more. His Doctor has fought Daleks and Davros, Cybermen, Zygons, new monsters like the Veil and old foes the Time Lords.
The regeneration to create the Thirteenth Doctor will take place during the Christmas special. It will be interesting to see if the creative team keeps making Doctor Who a white male or if they will take a chance and create a very different Doctor.
