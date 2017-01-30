Fresno Beehive

‘Star Wars,’ ‘No Exit’ and ‘Joshua Tree’– Fresno Beehive Podcast Episode Two

Last week, the Fresno Bee features staff sat down for another in its series of periodic podcasts in which they take on the pop culture of the day.

Once again, editor Kathy Mahan is joined by video game-reviewer Rory Appleton, art and theater critic Donald Munro, music writer Joshua Tehee and the movie/TV reporter Rick Bentley. We talk about Clovis Unified School District’s decision to shut down a student play (after one performance), rank the various Star Wars films by subtitles, predict the Oscar winners (kind of) and wonder why band’s keeping trying to cash in on their best work (looking at you, U2).

Listen below:

ICYMI: The Fresno Beehive talks “La La Land.”

