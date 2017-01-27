Gemini Syndrome wants you to remember – you have to die

Fans of Gemini Syndrome, they are self-described “synners.”
It’s a deliberate misspelling, that lacks the connotations of any direct evil – even if it is for a is a metal band.
In this case, synner is a nod to the prefix in Los Angeles band’s name and the unity it has with its fans.
“Syn is to combine, unite, come together,” says front man Aaron Nordstrom.
“Being part of a community with us, that’s a huge part of this band,” he says.
Gemini Syndrome (in town Sunday night, opening for Starset at Fulton 55) is currently on tour in support of its sophomore release, “Memento Mori.” The album was released in August and already the synners have latched on, Nordstrom says, if the band’s gig in Albuquerque, New Mexico, last week was any indication. People were singing along to every song, he says.
“We’re doing something right.”
Conceptually, “Memento Mori” is the second of three albums that sonically represent the phases of birth, life and ultimately, death, Nordstrom says.
“It’s an album that deals with accepting mortality.”
Translated from Latin, the record’s title is “Remember That You Have To Die.” And while that can come off as rather bleak, it doesn’t need be. The songs were partly inspired by religious extremism and what the band sees as a culture of oppression, but they also came from a place of serious self-reflection, Nordstrom says.
One exists for a finite amount of time, he says, in “a weird meat sac of a body.” As the name suggests, “Memento Mori” should be a reminder of what is to come. That can be a positive, engaging thing.
“Take more comfort in how you spend that time,” he says.
Gemini Syndrome
- 6 p.m. Sunday
- Fulton 55, 875 Divisadero
- $15-$18
- 559-412-7400, www.fulton55.com
