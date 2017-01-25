Win tickets to Fresno Grand Opera’s ‘Our Town’

Fresno Grand Opera opens a classic on Saturday. But it’s not a classic opera. Which will make the production of “Our Town” seem both familiar and cutting-edge. You can read all about it here in my Seven section cover story for Friday’s paper.
I know what some of you are saying: “My high school did ‘Our Town,’ and I was bored.” One of the consequences of being a beloved classic (and not having a set, which makes it quite cheap to produce) is that a play like “Our Town” gets done to death, particularly at the high school level. But if you’ve never seen a professional production of the show, I’m betting you haven’t experienced the full emotional power of the material. Add to that an acclaimed and melodic musical score, and I’m looking forward to an entirely new “Our Town” experience.
Meanwhile, good news for Beehive readers: I have two pairs of tickets to give away to the production, which will be performed 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium. You can choose which performance you’d like to attend.
Enter by leaving a comment on this story answering this question: If you could go back and relive one day of your life, what would it be? (Or, if you’d prefer not to bare your soul, you could just say that you’d like to see the show.) Include which performance you’d like to see. You have until 5 p.m. Thursday to enter. Winners will be chosen at random and notified via Facebook message. Be sure to check your Facebook message requests Thursday evening. (If I haven’t heard back from a winner in a reasonable period of time, I reserve the right to pick another.) You’ll be able to pick up your winning tickets at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium Will Call ticket window. (See rules below.)
A couple of other things to share:
BIG NEWS! "PAY WHAT YOU CAN" is here! under 30 can get TIX to Our Town Starting at $10. Must get at FGO office or day of show. ID required pic.twitter.com/Gp6SmkOtYw— Fresno Grand Opera (@FresnoOpera) January 25, 2017
And:
Check out the other activities of “Opera Week,” which include a chance to sit in on the “sitzprobe” (the first rehearsal with orchestra) on Wednesday, dress rehearsal on Thursday, and a special “Celebrate Our Town” photo exhibition at the Fresno Memorial Auditorium, open both days 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Rules
Recipients will be notified by e-mail or Facebook message at the end of each giveaway period. No substitutions or transfer of winners/prizes. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Some prizes may have due dates for redemption/use. Employees and immediate family of The Fresno Bee and any/all of the participating giveaway sponsors, are not eligible to win. By accepting a giveaway, recipient consents to allow the use of his/her name and/or photograph for advertising or similar promotions without further compensation. Winner releases all sponsors of liability regarding use and enjoyment of the prizes. Tax liabilities and insurance, if any, are sole responsibility of the winner. No purchase necessary to win.
Donald Munro: 559-441-6373, @donaldbeearts
Comments