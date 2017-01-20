Closer look taken at NBC’s ‘This Is Us’

Generally, watching TV for a living is a great job. The down part is when there is so much bad television to get through such as the frightfully awful “Imaginary Mary” coming to ABC.
Then, there are times when a great job gets even better. That happens when a show comes along that is so beautifully written, produced and acted that watching the program is a pure joy.
That’s what happens with “This Is Us.”
The NBC drama takes the simple premise of telling the story of three siblings through various points in their lives and makes every episode compelling. It’s the kind of series that will make you cry both tears of joy and sadness.
A big part of that comes from Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore as the parents. They have such a natural chemistry it’s as if this is not a TV show but real home movies. Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley are equally as good as their children.
Even supporting players create memorable moments. Gerald McRaney’s performance as the doctor who delivers the babies is the kind of work that the Emmys were created to honor.
I had a chance to talk with the cast to get their views on why “This Is Us” is one of the best shows on the 21st Century. You can read what they have to say at http://www.fresnobee.com/entertainment/tv/article127502199.html.
