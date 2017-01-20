Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Jan. 20-25

Whether you are commemorating or protesting, you’ll likely be spending some time on the inauguration this week. Either way, you might wanna follow up with one of these concerts. I have listed them out for you in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEK roundup.
TODAY:
▪ Fulton 55’s 6th year anniversary
Night one. W/Metalachi, Spacehooker. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)
Album release show. W/Iwanaga, Lonely Avenue, Faint Silhouette and Take Action. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ No Age
W/Gushers. At Odd Fellows Hall, 116 S. Court St., Visalia. 9 p.m. $10-$12. All ages. (Flier link)
Lisa Kao w/David Aus, Lisa Kao, Nye Morton and Tony Montanez. At Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.
▪ Montage
At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
At The Lounge. 8 p.m. Free.
Happy birthday Lurch. W/Bnice, Carl Armada, Cheeks, Big Smoke, Judah, Blackcat, Barbo, THC, Eddie G, MOFO, DrunknSoundz, Lurch and SXGE/PharaohSue. At Tioga Sequoia. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
At 1821 Gallery & Studios. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)
SATURDAY:
W/Relient K. At Warnors Theatre. 7 p.m. $25-$45. (Flier link)
▪ Fulton 55’s 6th year anniversary
Night two. W/40 Watt Hype, Violin on Fire. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $6-$10.
▪ No Age
W/Drug Apts. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $14. All ages.
W/Tim Presley of White Fence. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)
At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.
W/Termination Dust and Evelyn. At Tioga Sequoia. 8 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Ferguson, Belch and Danorum. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)
W/Jesus Ojeda. At Rainbow Ballroom. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)
▪ Beach Hut Deli's Monthly Reggae Night
W/Green Machine. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. All ages.
At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free.
At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.
At Cru Winery. 6 p.m. This show is sold out.
Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.
SUNDAY:
▪ JJ Brown
In the Barrel Room at Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free.
W/David Aus. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.
NEXT WEEK:
W/Bungler, Sabella, Kaonashi, Reminitions, Hi-Jinks, Justis, Drown Your Youth, Cured Epidemic, Dismal Dog Band and The Media. At Bullfrog’s. 6 p.m. Tuesday. $12-$15. All ages. (Flier link)
▪ Recital Series: The Cast of Our Town
At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $10-$25.
Born Loser and California Cousins. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. $4. All ages. (Flier link)
At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. $29-$55.
W/Fatal Rebirth, Moontrail and Wanton Lust. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)
W/Casey Donahew. At Tower Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $28.50-$68.50.
At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free.
This is what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.
Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee
