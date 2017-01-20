Fresno Beehive

January 20, 2017 8:38 AM

Bandgeek!: the definitive area concert list for Jan. 20-25

Fresno Beehive

Pop culture, entertainment and all things Fresno

By Joshua Tehee

jtehee@fresnobee.com

Whether you are commemorating or protesting, you’ll likely be spending some time on the inauguration this week. Either way, you might wanna follow up with one of these concerts. I have listed them out for you in another installment of my weekly BANDGEEK roundup.

TODAY:

▪ Fulton 55’s 6th year anniversary

Night one. W/Metalachi, Spacehooker. At Fulton 55. 9 p.m. $15-$20. (Flier link)

▪ He.cried.wolf

Album release show. W/Iwanaga, Lonely Avenue, Faint Silhouette and Take Action. At Strummer’s. 7 p.m. $7. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ No Age

W/Gushers. At Odd Fellows Hall, 116 S. Court St., Visalia. 9 p.m. $10-$12. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Lisa's Big Night Out

Lisa Kao w/David Aus, Lisa Kao, Nye Morton and Tony Montanez. At Patio Cafe. 6 p.m. Free.

▪ Montage

At Jimbo’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Keith Crain

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Erick Tyler Band

At The Lounge. 8 p.m. Free.

▪ Lurch N Friends

Happy birthday Lurch. W/Bnice, Carl Armada, Cheeks, Big Smoke, Judah, Blackcat, Barbo, THC, Eddie G, MOFO, DrunknSoundz, Lurch and SXGE/PharaohSue. At Tioga Sequoia. 6 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Square One

Music at Gazebo Garden. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Glen Delpit

At 1821 Gallery & Studios. 7 p.m. Free. (Flier link)

SATURDAY:

▪ Switchfoot

W/Relient K. At Warnors Theatre. 7 p.m. $25-$45. (Flier link)

▪ Fulton 55’s 6th year anniversary

Night two. W/40 Watt Hype, Violin on Fire. At Fulton 55. 8:30 p.m. $6-$10.

▪ No Age

W/Drug Apts. At Strummer’s. 8 p.m. $14. All ages.

▪ Cate Le Bon

W/Tim Presley of White Fence. At Cellar Door, Visalia. 8 p.m. $10-$12. (Flier link)

▪ The Morning Drive

At Goldstein’s. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Sci-Fi Caper

W/Termination Dust and Evelyn. At Tioga Sequoia. 8 p.m. Free. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Black Cat

W/Ferguson, Belch and Danorum. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. $5. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Noel Torres

W/Jesus Ojeda. At Rainbow Ballroom. 8 p.m. No price listed. (Flier link)

▪ Beach Hut Deli's Monthly Reggae Night

W/Green Machine. At Beach Hut Deli. 8 p.m. Free. All ages.

▪ Masters of Rock

At the Shanty. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Erick Tyler Band

At Skyline Club. 9 p.m. Free.

▪ Jeremy Elvis Pearce

At Cru Winery. 6 p.m. This show is sold out.

▪ The Subterraneans

Music at Gazebo Gardens. 6 p.m. Free. All ages.

SUNDAY:

▪ JJ Brown

In the Barrel Room at Engelmann Cellars. 1 p.m. Free.

▪ Jazz Night

W/David Aus. At Tokyo Garden. 6 p.m. Free.

NEXT WEEK:

▪ West for the Winter tour

W/Bungler, Sabella, Kaonashi, Reminitions, Hi-Jinks, Justis, Drown Your Youth, Cured Epidemic, Dismal Dog Band and The Media. At Bullfrog’s. 6 p.m. Tuesday. $12-$15. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Recital Series: The Cast of Our Town

At Mia Cuppa Caffe. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. $10-$25.

▪ Santa Mira

Born Loser and California Cousins. At Dynamite Vinyl. 7 p.m. $4. All ages. (Flier link)

▪ Ladysmith Black Mambazo

At Visalia Fox Theatre. 7:30 p.m., Tuesday. $29-$55.

▪ Free METAL Wednesday

W/Fatal Rebirth, Moontrail and Wanton Lust. At Strummer’s. 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free. (Flier link)

▪ Hunter Hayes

W/Casey Donahew. At Tower Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. $28.50-$68.50.

▪ Ted Nunes

At Goldstein's. 9 p.m. Wednesday. Free.

This is what I know of anyway. Feel free to add what you know in the comments.

Joshua Tehee: 559-441-6479, @joshuatehee

Related content

Fresno Beehive

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Meet the adorable Victor E., Fresno State's real-life bulldog mascot

View more video

@fresno
beehive

Fresno's top spot for keeping a finger on the pulse of Valley pop culture, entertainment, dining, shopping and things to do. Brought to you by The Bee's Rory Appleton, Rick Bentley, Bethany Clough, Craig Kohlruss, Kathy Mahan, Donald Munro and Joshua Tehee.

Beehive archive

Find posts from our former blog location at fresnobeehive.com

.

Blogs from Fresno

Entertainment Videos