Disneyland gets electrified

After 20 years of being dark, the Main Street Electrical Parade has returned to Disneyland. It will roll down Main Street nightly until June 18.
The parade features a variety of Disney stories from “Pete’s Dragon” to “Cinderella” brought to life in parade floats covered in approximately half a million twinkling lights. Fans will recognize the distinctive “Baroque Hoedown” synthesizer soundtrack, mixed with Disney melodies.
The parade premiered in Disneyland in 1972 and was last seen in Disneyland Park in 1996. I was at Disneyland the night the parade made its last trek through the park.
In other news, at Disney California Adventure Park, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Mulan and Mushu join guests for a Lunar New Year celebration through Feb. 5. The celebration for the Year of the Rooster expands to 17 days, with colorful live performances, activities, Disney characters in their Lunar New Year costumes and special food and beverage offerings.
Each night prior to “World of Color,” a new feature called “Hurry Home – Lunar New Year Celebration” will tell the tale of a journey home for Lunar New Year. The six-minute feature is presented in sequences, utilizing projected animation along with the lighting, special effects and fountains of “World of Color.”
Rick Bentley: 559-441-6355, @RickBentley1
