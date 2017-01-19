There are several new movies opening this weekend including “The Founder” and “xXx: Return of Xander Cage.”
Please keep in mind if go to see a film at the Regal Manchester Stadium 16, 2055 E. Shields Ave., the theater is now selling assigned seats. That means you can buy the spot where you want to sit.
No matter which theater you go to, here’s my pick of three movies you should see this weekend:
“20th Century Women”: This semi-autobiographical story by director/writer Mike Mills is set in Santa Barbara in 1979. It looks at the influence three women have on a teenage boy. At the center of these feminine influences is Dorothea Fields (Annette Bening), a single mother having doubts she can raise her son, Jamie (Lucas Jade Zumann), to be a proper man. Super story and acting.
“Moonlight”: This Golden Globe-nominated movie is back on local screens. The movie, written and directed by Barry Jenkins, is a slow journey through the pain-filled life of a young black man charted from his troubled childhood to his uncertain adulthood. The way Jenkins has structured his work isn't to give us a fully formed adult but to give the audience a ringside seat to see the outside influences that shaped this young man. It's painful and frustrating to watch at times but compelling and engaging.
“The Resurrection of Gavin Stone”: The story is very predictable but a charming performance by Brett Dalton and its positive message make it the kind of family friendly film so many people want.
